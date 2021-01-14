4BC
‘It’s an outrage!’: Chris Smith rallies Australians to save an innocent life

3 hours ago
Chris Smith
Animalsquarantine
Chris Smith called on Australians to rally around the country to demand the life of an accidental immigrant be spared.

Joe, an American racing pigeon who veered very far off course, travelled all the way from Alabama to a backyard in Melbourne.

“Heartless” officials have since contacted the man who rescued Joe, Kevin Chelli-Bird, demanding the pigeon be put to sleep because he poses a biosecurity risk.

“Call the Prime Minister back from holidays to get him to deal with it!

“It’s an outrage, who are these quarantine officials? Get out of my face!”

Image: Getty

