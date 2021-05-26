‘It’s a sad existence’: Peter Dutton launches into former prime ministers

Peter Dutton has criticised former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd over their continuous forays into the spotlight.

Malcolm Turnbull has recently been removed from the running for a state government climate advisory role and backed an independent candidate in the Upper Hunter byelection.

“Kevin Rudd and Malcolm,” Mr Dutton said, “it’s a sad existence”.

“You’ve actually got to have some sympathy for them, because they’re clearly tortured by their own existence.

“I think the country’s moved on.”

Kevin Rudd image: Getty/Vittorio Zunino Celotto