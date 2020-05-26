‘It’s a juggling act’: JobMaker reforms to test government’s dexterity

The Prime Minister says its time for everybody to put down their weapons and enter the warm embrace of bipartisanship in the interest of creating one thing and one thing only:

Jobs.

JobMaker is the government’s ambitious plan to rebuild the economy via a series of sweeping economic reforms, starting with Skills and Industrial Relations.

Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox says overdue reforms to Australia’s Industrial Relations laws will enable workplaces to become more in sync with the 21st-century economy.

“We need to get over a million people back into work, we need to solve unemployment and underemployment,

“But we also need to make sure our business can operate sustainably and profitably and in an environment where they are able to make the changes they need to make when they need to make them to ensure their survival,” Mr Willox tells Brooke Corte on Money News.

With Scott Morrison attempting to own the centre, the challenge now is to balance the demands of those on the left and the right.

“It’s a juggling act we’re going to have here, employers and unions are going to be locked in a room – metaphorically – trying to work some of the big issues,”

“There has been good cooperation between unions and employers so far during the COVID crisis,”

Click play to hear the full interview between Innes Willox and Brooke Corte: