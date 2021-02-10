4BC
‘It’s a disgrace, a joke’: Scott Emerson points out likeness in youth crime statements

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for ‘It’s a disgrace, a joke’: Scott Emerson points out likeness in youth crime statements

Scott Emerson says a state government press release dated last year mirrors what was announced yesterday as part of the state’s crackdown on youth crime.

The 4BC Drive host said the press release was “almost word for word” with what was announced on Tuesday.

The release said the government “announced sweeping changes to crack down on youth crime”.

It also includes a five-point action plan.

Scott said it makes him cynical of any significant reforms.

“It is a disgrace, a joke, this press release, 10 March 2020, a year ago,” Scott said.

“And yesterday the Premier [Annastacia Palaszczuk] says we are going to act, we are going to get tough on crime, this is our plan, our action plan, we are cracking down.

“She said the same thing 11 months ago.”

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
