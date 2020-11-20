‘It was devastating’: Australian ballet star opens up about her sacrifice

The long-awaited sequel to Li Cunxin’s best-selling memoir Mao’s Last Dancer has finally arrived on bookshelves.

The highly anticipated memoir of Australian ballerina Mary Li, who was married to famed Chinese-Australian ballet dancer Li Cunxin’s, is a follow-up to his own successful memoir.

Mary Li told Deborah Knight her book Mary’s Last Dance was in the works for while, but her dedication to family came first.

“Unless my first daughter wanted to be a big part of the story, which was a big part of my life because I gave up my career to teach her to speak, I would not have written it.”

Mrs Li said “it was devastating” to make the tough decision to give up on her ballet dreams.

Image: Penguin Random House