‘It makes my blood boil’: Aussie produce passed over for foreign imports

Celebrity chef Luke Mangan is urging all Australians to ask for Aussie grown and raised produce.

He revealed the shocking dominance of imported goods, and told Chris Smith consumers need to put pressure on supermarkets, cafes and restaurants if the tide is going to change.

“Pork from countries … like the US and Denmark come in so much cheaper, but certainly don’t help out our farmers, do they?

“When … you see garlic or asparagus from Mexico it makes my blood boil.

“70 per cent of our seafood is imported into this country.”

Chris was aghast.

“That is wrong – we’re surrounded by water!”

Image: Getty