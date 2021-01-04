4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It makes my blood boil’: Aussie produce passed over for foreign imports

12 hours ago
Chris Smith
Australian MadeHospitalityLuke ManganSupermarkets
Article image for ‘It makes my blood boil’: Aussie produce passed over for foreign imports

Celebrity chef Luke Mangan is urging all Australians to ask for Aussie grown and raised produce.

He revealed the shocking dominance of imported goods, and told Chris Smith consumers need to put pressure on supermarkets, cafes and restaurants if the tide is going to change.

“Pork from countries … like the US and Denmark come in so much cheaper, but certainly don’t help out our farmers, do they?

“When … you see garlic or asparagus from Mexico it makes my blood boil.

“70 per cent of our seafood is imported into this country.”

Chris was aghast.

“That is wrong – we’re surrounded by water!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Chris Smith
AustraliaFoodNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873