‘It makes me sick’: Neil Breen says horrifying road incident could happen to anyone

A churchgoer has been jailed for a road rage incident where he bashed another driver and smashed their car with a cricket bat.

The incident was triggered when the victim had braked to avoid hitting a possum while driving along Sir Samuel Griffith Dr, Mt Coot-tha.

“This is a situation any of us can find ourselves in,” Neil Breen said.

First-time offender Sione Taliauli Namoa will spend three months behind bars following the Brisbane Magistrates Court ruling.

“It makes me sick to my stomach when blokes like this go to court and ‘oh he’s a churchgoer and his family’s upset and he volunteers at Easts Rugby League’.

“Well boohoo; he’s also a road-rager who smashes people around, belts their cars because they avoided a possum.

“And I’ll say this to Magistrate Belinda Merrin: well done to you for putting him in jail even though he’s a first offender.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full

Image: Getty