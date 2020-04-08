‘It makes a lot of sense’: Freddy Fittler backs a 15-game season

The NRL could be back as soon as 21 May with the ARL Commission expected to sign off on the new start date tomorrow.

There are two proposals on the table, with either the season becoming a 15 game Sydney-based competition, or using a conference system.

Blues coach Brad Fittler tells Mark Levy the first option is the best move for the competition.

He says “It makes a lot of sense. I feel some of the out of Sydney teams, it’ll work against them a little bit, given the travelling, they’ll be away from home, but that’s just part of the gig at the moment.”

Image: Getty/Matt King