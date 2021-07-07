4BC
‘It just doesn’t add up’: RACQ blasts servos for record fuel prices

3 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
Article image for ‘It just doesn’t add up’: RACQ blasts servos for record fuel prices

The RACQ has accused service stations of blatant price gouging as the price of fuel soars across the state.

Record highs have reached $1.73 per litre in Brisbane and Gold Coast, and $1.72 in Ipswich.

Spokesperson for the RACQ Renee Smith says there’s no reason for the price hike.

“We are at the peak of the price cycle,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“Those prices are even higher than they should be, despite the fact that oil prices are at a record high.

“It just doesn’t add up, nowhere else in the country right now is being charged what we’re being slugged.”

The record prices are expected to last for another few weeks, with a return to affordable fuel to be gradual.

“Usually what will happen now is prices will drop … each day until we get down to the cheap phase of the cycle,” she said.

“Just hold off as long as you can, because they will slowly start to fall”.

