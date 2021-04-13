4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It is shocking’: Councillor calls for change after razing of historic house

4 hours ago
Spencer Howson
councillor Steve Griffiths
Article image for ‘It is shocking’: Councillor calls for change after razing of historic house

A Brisbane City Councillor is calling for greater penalties for developers after a pre-1946 home was demolished.

All that’s left of the home on Beaudesert Road in Moorooka is a few sections of frames and a bay window, despite an agreement that it would only be a ‘partial demolition’. 

Moorooka Ward councillor Steve Griffiths said they were trying to keep the “look” of the home.

“Spencer, it is shocking,” he told Spencer Howson filling in on 4BC Drive.

“Basically the plans went through, and there was agreement, there were two character homes on the site, one would be fully retained and the other, the front portion of that house would be retained.

“What we’ve had is the developer totally flatten the second property.

“The window is there, obviously some frame is still there, but essentially the whole house has gone, it is lying on the ground in pieces.”

He has called for greater penalties for developers.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Spencer Howson
LifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873