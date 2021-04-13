‘It is shocking’: Councillor calls for change after razing of historic house

A Brisbane City Councillor is calling for greater penalties for developers after a pre-1946 home was demolished.

All that’s left of the home on Beaudesert Road in Moorooka is a few sections of frames and a bay window, despite an agreement that it would only be a ‘partial demolition’.

Moorooka Ward councillor Steve Griffiths said they were trying to keep the “look” of the home.

“Spencer, it is shocking,” he told Spencer Howson filling in on 4BC Drive.

“Basically the plans went through, and there was agreement, there were two character homes on the site, one would be fully retained and the other, the front portion of that house would be retained.

“What we’ve had is the developer totally flatten the second property.

“The window is there, obviously some frame is still there, but essentially the whole house has gone, it is lying on the ground in pieces.”

He has called for greater penalties for developers.

Image: iStock