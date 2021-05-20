4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It is a worry’: Fears over growing mice numbers near the border

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springboardmouse plagues
Article image for ‘It is a worry’: Fears over growing mice numbers near the border

There are growing numbers of mice in southern Queensland as parts of NSW battle a devastating mice plague.

Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg said it wasn’t a plague, but numbers were on the rise.

He told Scott Emerson said the recent rain had stemmed the numbers until recently.

“In the last couple of weeks as a rebound we were given a bit of a reprieve [but] people are noticing more and more in their homes, more and more in their businesses, and we are seeing more on our farms.

“Certainly I am noticing that as well, and it is a worry.”

He said farmers were hoping for a strong winter crop, and there was a real worry if the numbers didn’t decrease.

Press PLAY to hear his concerns

Image: iStock

 

Scott Emerson
EnvironmentNewsNSWQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873