‘It is a worry’: Fears over growing mice numbers near the border

There are growing numbers of mice in southern Queensland as parts of NSW battle a devastating mice plague.

Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg said it wasn’t a plague, but numbers were on the rise.

He told Scott Emerson said the recent rain had stemmed the numbers until recently.

“In the last couple of weeks as a rebound we were given a bit of a reprieve [but] people are noticing more and more in their homes, more and more in their businesses, and we are seeing more on our farms.

“Certainly I am noticing that as well, and it is a worry.”

He said farmers were hoping for a strong winter crop, and there was a real worry if the numbers didn’t decrease.

Press PLAY to hear his concerns

Image: iStock