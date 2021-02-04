‘It is a wild place’: Fraser Island Mayor delivers firm warning to visitors

Fraser Island Mayor George Seymour has reminded visitors to beware of dingoes living in the area after a boy was bitten this morning.

The 9-year-old boy sustained bite wounds, with The Department of Environment reporting two dingoes were involved in the incident.

“People want to go to Fraser Island because it is a majestic wilderness and you need to be aware that the wildlife can be dangerous,” said Mr Seymour.

Tourists are reminded not to approach, feed or interact with dingoes, as the animals can become aggressive when seeking food.

But Mr Seymour said the family involved today was not at fault.

“It’s just a very bad incident.”

