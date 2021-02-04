4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It is a wild place’: Fraser Island Mayor delivers firm warning to visitors

6 hours ago
Karl Stefanovic
dingoesFraser Island
Article image for ‘It is a wild place’: Fraser Island Mayor delivers firm warning to visitors

Fraser Island Mayor George Seymour has reminded visitors to beware of dingoes living in the area after a boy was bitten this morning. 

The 9-year-old boy sustained bite wounds, with The Department of Environment reporting two dingoes were involved in the incident.

“People want to go to Fraser Island because it is a majestic wilderness and you need to be aware that the wildlife can be dangerous,” said Mr Seymour.

Tourists are reminded not to approach, feed or interact with dingoes, as the animals can become aggressive when seeking food.

But Mr Seymour said the family involved today was not at fault.

“It’s just a very bad incident.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Karl Stefanovic
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873