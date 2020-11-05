‘It hurts’: Mark Levy burned by Blues’ State of Origin defeat
2GB Wide World of Sports host Mark Levy is wearing the consequences of Queensland’s 18-14 victory over the Blues last night.
“I’m sitting here in a Maroons shirt, and it hurts.”
4BC Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis was ever the gracious winner of the pair’s interstate bet.
“Looks good on you Mark, I’ve got to say: it … brings out all the great colours in you, or whatever.”
