4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect

5 hours ago
2GB News
Israelmiddle eastPalestine
Article image for Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect

A ‘mutual and unconditional’ ceasefire deal between Israeli and Palestinian forces has gone into effect as of 9am AEST.

The truce comes after 11 days of exchanging air strikes and rocket fire.

At least 232 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel have been killed.

Ambassador to the UN Mitch Fifield has “wholeheartedly welcomed” the ceasefire on Australia’s behalf.

“This must be the start of a process towards a genuine, just, durable and resilient peace.”

 

Image: Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2GB News
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873