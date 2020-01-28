Israel Folau makes sensational return to rugby league

Israel Folau will return to rugby league for the first time in 10 years, after he was sacked by Rugby Australia last year.

The controversial rugby union star has signed a 12-month deal to play for the French-based Super League club Catalans Dragons.

The news came as a surprise to many after the 30-year-old was sacked last April for an Instagram post suggesting hell awaits homosexuals.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch says the club “does not support or agree with Israel’s previously expressed and controversial views” and Folau will be immediately terminated should he breach his contract.

It will be the first time Folau has played rugby league in 10 years, since turning out for the Brisbane Broncos in 2010.

Folau released a statement confirming the move and signalling his intention to keep his beliefs private.

“I’m a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them. I look forward to my return to the great game of rugby league with the Catalans Dragons.”

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour