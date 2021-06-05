4BC
Isaah Yeo not fazed by daunting second trip to Queensland

2 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Isaah YeoNRL
Article image for Isaah Yeo not fazed by daunting second trip to Queensland

New South Wales forward Isaah Yeo says a daunting second trip to Queensland for State of Origin this year won’t faze the Blues.

The series opener on June 9 was moved from the MCG to Townsville due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

Yeo who’s been named a lock – is one of five Panthers named in the Blues 17.

The 26-year-old told The Continuous Call Team there’s no fear about playing two games up north.

“I don’t think so,” Yeo said.

“I remember the Suncorp game last year and it was everything I thought Origin was going to be.

“You couldn’t hear yourself think and I imagine that would be the same in Townsville before the second game.

“Look I can’t wait it’s bloody unreal to be part of, it makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I don’t think it matters where we are, obviously the crowd won’t be as much as it would have been at the MCG but I’m sure it’ll be just as loud so I can’t wait.”

Yeo has played 160 NRL games for the Panthers and two games for the Blues.

 

Click ‘PLAY’ below to hear the full interview.

Image: NSW Blues.

