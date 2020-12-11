Is this the end for the netball uniform?

Netball Australia released findings on Thursday of an independent review that has sparked talk of ditching dresses from the netball uniform.

The review surveyed 10,000 netball fans and provided eight recommendations for improving the sport in the future.

It was found many girls have stopped playing, and potential players have not started, because they aren’t comfortable with the revealing uniform.

Replacing the dresses with shorts has been proposed to make netball more inclusive.

“They want to play, but they’d rather wear shorts,” said Deborah Knight.

“And if wearing shorts will keep them playing, keep them being active, get them off their screens … why not?”

This comes as boys are being encouraged to take up the sport.

“Girls can get a run on the footy field, boys should be able to on the netball court!” she said.

Press play below to hear the full segment.