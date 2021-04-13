4BC
‘Is this normal?!’: Spencer Howson surprised by snail mail delay

34 mins ago
Spencer Howson
Australia Post
Spencer Howson was surprised a letter he sent in the post took six days to arrive , despite being just 12 kilometres away.

It piqued his interest: is that a normal length of time to wait for a letter or a card in the post?

“I posted an envelope on Wednesday 31 March … it was a card going from a letterbox in Indooroopilly to someone’s house in Bardon,” he said on 4BC Drive.

“There was a time, when you could send a card or letter by 6pm on a Wednesday and it would arrive the next day, that’s what I was hoping.

“Is that unusual or is that just normal these days?

“I could have driven it to Bardon, and been back home in the hour.

“How long should you allow now for a letter to get somewhere in Brisbane?

“If it takes 6 working days, how long should you allow to send something across the country?”

