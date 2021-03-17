4BC
Is this a ‘Queensland haircut’?

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Married at First Sight
Last night on Married at First Sight, an interesting comment on Queensland culture was made. 

Neil Breen wants to know: is this a Queensland haircut?

Jaimie isn’t a fan of her husband Chris’ haircut, having made a number of comments on his style.

“There is always going to be things when you meet someone new when you’re like, ‘Is that right for me?’

“He’s got his Queensland haircut.

“I was like, what’s that style? I haven’t seen it before! But that’s part of who he is, and he’s from somewhere different.”

“She’s saying we’re bogans!” Neil said.

“A lot of people in Sydney have got that haircut…”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Images: Nine Entertainment 

Neil Breen
Entertainment
