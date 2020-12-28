4BC
Is the QLD Government hiding behind ‘a cloak of secrecy?’

10 hours ago
Mark Levy
QLD borderQLD Government
Queensland Opposition leader David Crisafulli has called on the Labor government to release the medical advice used to make decisions on coronavirus restrictions. 

“I think people would be more willing to accept the pain and the suffering if they were shown that and treated like adults,” he told Mark Levy.

“I think leadership and good government looks like sharing information.

“If you back your decision and you back your information, why would you hide behind a cloak of secrecy?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

