4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Is the challenge accepted?’: Neil..

‘Is the challenge accepted?’: Neil Breen issues task to little listener

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘Is the challenge accepted?’: Neil Breen issues task to little listener

Neil Breen has received a call from one of his youngest listeners this morning.

From today, Telstra is waiving fees at its 15,000 phone boxes in a bid to make it easier for people to stay connected in times of crisis.

Neil issued a challenge to listeners to call the open line from public phone boxes, and heard from 10-year-old Kean!

“Okay, Kean, I’ve got a task for you to complete…”

Press PLAY below to hear the charming call

One restriction to the free calls caught Neil Breen’s eye.

“I can’t believe it!”

Press PLAY below to hear the caveat

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873