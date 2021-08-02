‘Is the challenge accepted?’: Neil Breen issues task to little listener

Neil Breen has received a call from one of his youngest listeners this morning.

From today, Telstra is waiving fees at its 15,000 phone boxes in a bid to make it easier for people to stay connected in times of crisis.

Neil issued a challenge to listeners to call the open line from public phone boxes, and heard from 10-year-old Kean!

“Okay, Kean, I’ve got a task for you to complete…”

One restriction to the free calls caught Neil Breen’s eye.

“I can’t believe it!”

