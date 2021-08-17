4BC
‘Is that really worth it?’: QFES officer’s stark message to drivers 

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Australian road toll
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer has given a grim warning to drivers as the state road toll continues to rise. 

This year’s road toll is projected to be our worst in a decade, with 175 deaths already recorded.

“I’ve been at accidents where literally people have had their phones still in their hand,” Station Officer Chris Clark told Neil Breen.

“Is that really worth it reading that text message?

“It really boils down to one person making one poor choice at one time, which has a big ripple effect and affects the rest of us.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the ‘ripple effect’ grows around a road crash

Image: Getty 

NewsQLD
