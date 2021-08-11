Investigations underway after vaccine bungle

Sixty six people will have to receive another Pfizer jab after a bungle at the Kippa Ring Vaccination Centre.

Authorities believe six of them may have received an ultra-low dose, but there’s no way of knowing who may have received the low dose.

Jo, who was one of the people who may be affected, said she was receiving her second dose.

She has to wait another three weeks to go back and have another dose.

“For me, I thought, they had one job to do, draw up the vial give it to the nurse, the nurse gives it to us, how does it happen?”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says it’s not harmful, but could affect a person’s immunity to COVID-19.

All 66 people are being contacted, who received the jab before 9.30am last Saturday, to receive another dose of the vaccine to ensure they’re fully vaccinated.

Metro North has apologised for the error and any distress it may have caused.

