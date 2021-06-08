Investigations continue after woman killed by dogs on Fraser Coast

Investigations are continuing after a woman was mauled to death by three dogs in Maryborough.

Police were called to a house following the attack which happened around 9am on Milton Street.

The woman, who is understood to have been visiting, suffered serious injuries to her neck, chest and arm.

It’s understood residents attempted to help but the woman died at the scene, with police describing it as a tragic accident.

Inspector Wade Lee said the three dogs involved have been removed.

“The dogs have been taken away from the scene by council, their fate is yet to be determined.”

Nine News reporter Ebony Cavallaro told Scott Emerson they were told the woman was believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s.

She said the tragedy had shocked the community.

