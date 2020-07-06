‘Intimidation can’t be tolerated’: Ray Hadley calls for Manly player to face judiciary
Ray Hadley has condemned Manly player Addin Fonua-Blake and is calling for him to be referred to the NRL judiciary.
Fonua-Blake was sent off for calling referee Grant Atkins a “f—ing retard” after the video review opted not to award a penalty try to the Sea Eagles in a dramatic 14-12 loss against Newcastle on the weekend.
“That sort of intimidation can’t be tolerated.
“Forget about a fine… in my opinion, he must be referred straight to the judiciary and face a hefty penalty.
“You cannot have a large front-rower standing over the top of a referee in that manner and describing him in the manner he did!”
Image: Nine WWOS