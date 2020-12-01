Interstate visitors rush in as Queensland’s hard borders ease

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski says police will continue to monitor the roads into the state as border restrictions eased today.

The borders re-opened to people from greater Sydney and Victorians today, and the road blocks and barriers at M1 will be removed this evening.

He told Scott Emerson the number of South Australians coming into Queensland on the road had been historically very low.

“We did an analysis before we shut the borders, and we knew what numbers were coming across the road borders, and that’s very low,” he said.

“We are patrolling in that area, increased police presence, doing random intercepts, but also looking for those people that might be coming from South Australia.

“The direction at the moment is if you want to come into Queensland from South Australia you must do that through the airport, so fly in, the main focus for us has been at the airports.”

He said they located three people at the airport who transited from Adelaide and have gone into hotel quarantine.

Image: Getty