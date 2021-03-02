Interstate travellers should feel ‘confident’ of Easter holiday plans

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says interstate travellers can feel “confident” about holidaying in the Sunshine state over Easter.

Despite Queensland removing all interstate border restrictions on February 27, there are concerns Australians remain apprehensive about travelling interstate after a series of snap closures during the summer holidays.

But Ms Palaszczuk says things are looking good.

“I think people should be confident to be able to book their flights, because at the moment we have zero community transmission.

“What I see is, people are out there enjoying Queensland lifestyle and hopefully that will be the case for many months to come, but of course we have to be on our guard.”

