4BC
International border closure could put Australia’s space defence at risk

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Border closureDefence ForceemploymentSPACESpace Industry Association of Australia
Article image for International border closure could put Australia’s space defence at risk

The Australian Defence Force is establishing a space division, but a workforce shortfall of over a thousand people could put a strain on its plans.

Space Industry Association of Australia CEO James Brown told Deborah Knight the announcement of a $7 billion investment in new Defence space assets is a big and important one.

“We can’t always take … access to space data for granted.”

However, Mr Brown warned Australia may be left without the manpower needed to carry out what’s being planned.

“Just for one of the Defence satellite projects …  they’d need an additional 300 space experts, and they’re in hot demand at the moment.

“We’re not bringing many from overseas … [so] growing that workforce in Defence is going to be a real challenge.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
