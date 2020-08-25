Interim Dragons coach makes his case for the full-time gig
The pressure is on for interim St George-Illawarra Dragons coach Dean Young as he strives to impress his employers.
Mr Young told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he’ll be keen to take on the position full-time if offered the contract.
“I think I’m ready Gal.
“I’ve done a fair apprenticeship as a player, and obviously with me coaching now.”
However, if he doesn’t get the gig, Mr Young said he’d put his differences with the new hire aside.
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview