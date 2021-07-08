4BC
‘Instant elevation’: What hosting the Olympics means for Brisbane

4 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
2032 Olympics
Article image for ‘Instant elevation’: What hosting the Olympics means for Brisbane

It seems like a fait accompli that Brisbane will be named the host city of the 2032 Olympic games.

The decision will be formally announced on July 21, two days before the commencement of the Tokyo games.

But what does that mean for the river city and it’s international reputation?

Associate professor of marketing at the University of Queensland Dr Sarah Kelly says it’s priceless.

“In short, it’s an instant elevation in destination prestige,” she told Sofie Formica on 4BC Afternoons.

“We’re instantly affiliated as a world class destination and trade branch”.

Press PLAY to hear more below

Image: Getty

