4BC
Inside intensive care: What happens when you get sick with COVID-19

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19Dr Richard TotaroIntensive careRoyal Prince Alfred Hospital
Article image for Inside intensive care: What happens when you get sick with COVID-19

The co-director of RPA Hospital’s ICU has given Ray Hadley and his listeners an insightful account of how devastating COVID can be.

Dr Richard Totaro described to Ray in detail how the virus ravages the lungs and circulatory system, and what happens when the patient gets so sick they end up in intensive care.

Ray asked the doctor if he was surprised a 27-year-old could die so quickly.

“This COVID virus is an incredibly aggressive virus that can just overwhelm people’s ability to fight it very quickly, so unfortunately it doesn’t surprise me.”

Press PLAY below to hear what happens to COVID-19 patients

Listener Ray called in to share his account of contracting COVID, and its ongoing side effects.

After falling ill with the virus in March 2020, Ray’s lungs went into shock, he had a heart attack and kidney failure, and he’s been in and out of hospital ever since.

“I’m a guy that runs marathons, and has done Ironman triathlon.

“I just want to say to the people who won’t get the vaccinations, just get go and get it: it doesn’t take much.”

Press PLAY below to hear the listener’s confronting account

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
HealthNews
