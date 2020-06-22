4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Innovative businesses to receive a..

Innovative businesses to receive a share in $100,000 to ease financial hardship

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Mark Bouris

Lexus has partnered with Australian businessman Mark Bouris to launch a $100,000 Mentored Grant initiative to support struggling businesses who innovate.

Founder Mark Bouris told Deborah Knight business owners shouldn’t feel ashamed of accepting help, whether it’s from the government or from the private sector.

“You’re a fool if you don’t take advantage of these things. Don’t make your family suffer.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
BusinessCharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873