Innovative businesses to receive a share in $100,000 to ease financial hardship
Lexus has partnered with Australian businessman Mark Bouris to launch a $100,000 Mentored Grant initiative to support struggling businesses who innovate.
Founder Mark Bouris told Deborah Knight business owners shouldn’t feel ashamed of accepting help, whether it’s from the government or from the private sector.
“You’re a fool if you don’t take advantage of these things. Don’t make your family suffer.”
