Inked-up Aussies called to donate plasma as rules overhauled

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian Red Cross LifebloodNicky Breen

Inked-up Aussies can now donate plasma after an overhaul of the rules.

Until now, blood donors had to wait four months after being tattooed before they could give plasma.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Nicky Breen told Deborah Knight people who want to donate blood still have to wait four months.

“We can’t pick up the very early stages of an infection … plasma donations undergo further processing and that’s why we’ve scrapped this rule.”

Image: Getty

