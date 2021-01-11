4BC
‘Information technology dictatorship’: One Nation leader condemns Twitter deplatforming

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
Article image for ‘Information technology dictatorship’: One Nation leader condemns Twitter deplatforming

Mark Latham, Leader of the NSW One Nation Party, has slammed Twitter’s choice to permanently suspend US President Donald Trump’s account.

“The most chilling, reprehensible aspect in terms of real democratic values is the fact that the words of an elected American president, Donald Trump, can be banned in any forum,” he told Luke Grant.

“Where did we ever get to the point … that unelected, faceless tech nerds like Mark Zuckerberg have got the right to close down the speech of an elected president?

“It’s in the hands of private individuals … they’ve got their own political agenda.”

However, Twitter cited the suspension was “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” in a statement released on its website.

“We’ve sort of got to the point now [it’s an] Information technology dictatorship,” said Mr Latham.

Press PLAY below to hear Mark Latham’s full comments

Images: Getty 

