Infectious diseases professor questions efficacy of lockdown

49 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane lockdownPeter Collignon
The efficacy of Greater Brisbane’s short, sharp lockdown is being called into question, with many fearing restrictions will be extended over the weekend.

Infectious diseases professor Peter Collignon told Scott Emerson the next few days will shed light on whether a lockdown was necessary for Brisbane.

“I’m still not sure our lockdown is worthwhile unless we start seeing a lot of community transmission and there’s mystery cases where we don’t know where they’ve come from,” Professor Collignon said.

“In that case, there is an advantage but I think then you need more than three days as well.

“If in three days’ time, you don’t find a lot of community transmissions with unknown cases, then you can argue it wasn’t necessary at all.”

Professor Collingon said recent lockdowns around Australia, and even New Zealand, have been unnecessary and impulsive.

“None of them, to me, have made much extra difference to good contact tracing.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
