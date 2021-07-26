4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Infectious diseases physician defends ATAGI’..

Infectious diseases physician defends ATAGI’s changing advice

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Infectious diseases expert Dr Paul Griffin
Article image for Infectious diseases physician defends ATAGI’s changing advice

An infectious diseases physician says he hopes the communication and messaging around vaccines can “get back on track” in Australia.

Dr Paul Griffin has defended the nation’s expert immunisation panel, ATAGI, for “continuously observing to such great detail” and changing their advice based on risks and benefits.

“I think we need to have more faith in the regulator but I also think we need to communicate their rationale a bit better, as to why that advice has been tending to change very frequently,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s very much because the situation we are in has changed as so the advice changes accordingly.”

He said there was miscommunication and medical experts undermining AstraZeneca.

“I think we need to get our communication back on track in this country, not just about AstraZeneca, but about the vaccines as a whole,” he said.

“And also what we are hoping to prevent here is what’s happening in NSW, and potentially what’s going to be like that but much worse when we do start to open up, even though the rest of the country sees themselves as very low risk right now, really this virus hasn’t gone away and with how much of it around us, the risk in our country is still going to be very significant for some a very long time to come, and the way to prevent that causing the problems we know it can is to get vaccinated.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about his insights into the ‘miscommunication’

Image: iStock 

Scott Emerson
HealthQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873