4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Infectious diseases expert explains new..

Infectious diseases expert explains new study on blood cot link to vaccines

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
AstraZenecapfizer
Article image for Infectious diseases expert explains new study on blood cot link to vaccines

A new study out of Spain has found patients develop common blood clotting conditions after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a “similar” rate to those who received the Pfizer.

The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at ANU Medical School, Peter Collignon, says he hasn’t seen the paper or data, yet.

“What I’ve seen is a press release or comment on it, and that actually does say overall the clotting rates are similar between the two.

“But the only trouble is, they seem to be talking about often what are much more common clots that people can get without any vaccine, if you are on the pill for instance.

“So that’s not a surprise that those groups have got similar rates.”

Professor Collingnon says if the rare blood clotting was a side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, it would have been clear in the US and Canadian data.

“If it was the same as AstraZeneca, I would have thought they would have already found that in the US, Canada because hundreds of millions of doses have been given there.”

Press PLAY to hear Professor Collignon explain more about the study

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873