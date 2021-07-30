Infectious diseases expert explains new study on blood cot link to vaccines

A new study out of Spain has found patients develop common blood clotting conditions after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a “similar” rate to those who received the Pfizer.

The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at ANU Medical School, Peter Collignon, says he hasn’t seen the paper or data, yet.

“What I’ve seen is a press release or comment on it, and that actually does say overall the clotting rates are similar between the two.

“But the only trouble is, they seem to be talking about often what are much more common clots that people can get without any vaccine, if you are on the pill for instance.

“So that’s not a surprise that those groups have got similar rates.”

Professor Collingnon says if the rare blood clotting was a side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, it would have been clear in the US and Canadian data.

“If it was the same as AstraZeneca, I would have thought they would have already found that in the US, Canada because hundreds of millions of doses have been given there.”

Press PLAY to hear Professor Collignon explain more about the study

Image: Getty