Infectious diseases expert explains important finding in Hotel Grand Chancellor report

A report handed down into the coronavirus cluster at the Hotel Grand Chancellor has found the woman most likely caught the UK strain of the virus from a contaminated surface.

Transmission through air-conditioning has been ruled out.

Among some of the recommendations to prevent it from happening again, reducing exposure of staff to returned travellers.. and making sure they wear masks every time they open their doors.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon said there was some “panic and fear” about the virus spreading through the air.

“As was concluded in that report, this isn’t in the air as aerosols spreading widely though buildings, people 10 metres away.. not staying in the air for hours.”

But he said more could be done when you open the door of a hotel room.

“Those within a few metres, but even further, may be at risk and in particular it may then get on surfaces that may be on hands as a way of getting it.”

