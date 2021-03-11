Industry mess leaves travel agents at a loss in catch-22

Travel agents are struggling to cope with the end of JobKeeper later this month, unable to shut down but without funds to keep running.

Neil Breen spoke to independent international travel agent Bev, who is stuck in the middle with no government help.

“I can’t shut my business down because we are still chasing refunds and processing credits and so forth from the last twelve months,” she said.

“Our clients have to be able to use these credits somewhere along the line but if the agents are gone … where are they going to use these credits?

“There’s been no arrangements within the industry for the credits to be handed back to suppliers.”

But continuing to run business as usual presents its own predicaments, as travel agents continue to earn no income.

“We’ve been caught in this catch-22, I guess.

“It’s just an absolute dog’s breakfast.”

