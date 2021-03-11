4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Industry mess leaves travel agents..

Industry mess leaves travel agents at a loss in catch-22

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Australian businessTravel agents
Article image for Industry mess leaves travel agents at a loss in catch-22

Travel agents are struggling to cope with the end of JobKeeper later this month, unable to shut down but without funds to keep running. 

Neil Breen spoke to independent international travel agent Bev, who is stuck in the middle with no government help.

“I can’t shut my business down because we are still chasing refunds and processing credits and so forth from the last twelve months,” she said.

“Our clients have to be able to use these credits somewhere along the line but if the agents are gone … where are they going to use these credits?

“There’s been no arrangements within the industry for the credits to be handed back to suppliers.”

But continuing to run business as usual presents its own predicaments, as travel agents continue to earn no income.

“We’ve been caught in this catch-22, I guess.

“It’s just an absolute dog’s breakfast.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
AustraliaBusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873