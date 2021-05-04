Indian Premier League called off amid COVID-19 crisis

The Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely, due to the spread of coronavirus.

About 40 Australian players, officials and commentators are in India for the IPL.

Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis had been in communication with Todd Greenberg, Cricketers Association Chief Executive, who told him he understood it would be suspended for a week.

In a statement, the IPL confirmed the news.

FULL STATEMENT:

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.

These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.