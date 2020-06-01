Increase in domestic violence severity during COVID-19

A new parliamentary inquiry into family, domestic and sexual violence has been announced following outrage after a similar Senate inquiry wrapped up early without any hearings or recommendations.

Following the heinous murders of Hannah Clark and her three young children in Brisbane earlier this year, a senate committee was established to investigate domestic violence.

However, the senate inquiry, which was due to report in August, wrapped up three months early without any hearings, submissions, or making any recommendations.

CEO of Women’s Safety NSW Hayley Foster told Mark Levy the announcement of a new inquiry has been met with mixed emotions, with some demanding action instead of another inquiry.

The call for action comes amid reports there’s a rise in people seeking help from domestic violence services, which is at odds with police statistics.

“What we’re seeing is a bit of a diversion between what the police stats are saying and what we’re actually seeing behind closed doors and reporting at women’s domestic violence services.

“Over 50 per cent of services across NSW… are reporting an increase in both the incidence and the prevalence, and the severity as well, of domestic violence happening behind closed doors.”

For anyone needing help, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or reach out to your local police.

