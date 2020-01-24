In-studio debate: Should the date of Australia Day change?

Ben Fordham has been joined in-studio by indigenous reporter Jake Duke to discuss changing the date of Australia Day.

With Australia Day fast approaching, the debate around whether the date should be changed out of respect for our indigenous peoples is ramping up.

Jake Duke, a sports reporter with Nine News, tells Ben although he used to party like everyones else on Australia Day, his opinion has changed.

“The older I get, and the more educated I become about my indigenous culture and heritage… the more I have an issue with the date being on the day.

“I don’t have a problem with Australia Day, I think it’s great to celebrate what a great country we live in, but the date is, I think, something we need to discuss.”

