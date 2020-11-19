4BC
In memoriam: Ray Hadley pays tribute to terminally ill listener

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has paid tribute to a special listener who passed away recently.

About a month ago Ray organised for one of Debbie’s idols, John Farnham, to give her a call after hearing she was given weeks left to live.

Sadly, Debbie passed away this week, at the age of 56.

Ray Hadley
