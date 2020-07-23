Importance of acknowledging your mental health during COVID-19

Australians are being urged to manage their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 5 Australians have a mental health condition but National Mental Health Commission CEO Christine Morgan told Deborah Knight there is still a stigma attached to mental health.

“Awareness is really high.

“But when it comes down to acknowledging, ‘I myself may have a mental illness’, then there are enormous barriers.

“I think people are still really worried, and at times frightened, by how other people are going to treat us and see us if we admit to the fact that we might have a mental illness, even if it’s not our fault that we have it.”

Ms Morgan has explained how to address debilitating anxiety and seek help.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Getty