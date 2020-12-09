4BC
Mayor assures drug testing is not response to councillor behaviour

16 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Mayor assures drug testing is not response to councillor behaviour

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding has assured councillor behaviour was not the motivation behind Councillor Paul Tully’s proposal for random drug and alcohol testing.

Mr Tully will move a motion at today’s Ipswich Council’s meeting to implement regular and random drug and alcohol testing for all councillors from February 1, 2021.

“I can assure you there is absolutely no problem with the elected reps and I couldn’t possibly comment on why Councillor Tully is doing it,” Ms Harding told Neil Breen on the 4BC Breakfast Show.

“Will you be supporting Councillor Tully’s motion today?” Neil Breen asked.

“Councils throughout Queensland have policies and procedures in place for drug and alcohol testing for staff as well as elected reps,” said Ms Harding.

“Everyone deserves to work in a safe workplace where colleagues are unimpaired.”

Ms Harding stated she was ‘more than happy’ to be tested, but couldn’t indicate whether the motion would be passed.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview.

Neil Breen
PoliticsQLD
