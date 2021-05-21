‘I’m listing new species all the time’: Government launches plan to protect biodiversity

The federal government has today launched a ten-year strategy to protect and boost populations of threatened species.

$57 million has been set aside for the Threatened Species Strategy 2021-2031, which will aim to protect Australia’s biodiversity as animal populations continue to recover from the devastating 2020 bushfires.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Deborah Knight the strategy is the most comprehensive yet.

“This has two action plans attached to it: it responds to that call to action following the Black Summer fires, and our recognition of the cumulative effect of drought, climate change, disasters and what we need to do in response to protect our precious biodiversity.”

Ms Ley said there are several hundred species under threat, with her “listing new species all the time”.

Click PLAY below to hear Minister Ley outline the strategy in full

Image: Getty