‘I’m devastated’: Pauline Hanson’s emotional farewell to Alan Jones

Pauline Hanson has given Alan Jones an emotional farewell as the radio great prepares to step away from the mic.

“I’m devastated to hear that this is your last week,” Pauline said.

“My release in prison in 2003 was because of you fighting for my justice.

“You’re going to be a great loss.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for giving me the time.”

“We’ve been through a few battles together,” Alan Jones said, “but we finished up on the other side.”

Image: Getty/Patrick Riviere