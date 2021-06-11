‘I’m a super fan too’: Emma Swift’s promise to Bob Dylan diehards

Nashville-based Australian singer Emma Swift is grateful to have been largely embraced by fans of legendary musician Bob Dylan.

Last year she released her debut cover album Blonde on the Tracks, which she’s now taking on tour.

“I love the sounds of the albums from the 60s and the 70s, and in many ways the Bob Dylan tribute … is a tribute to that classic era of recording.”

Live in the studio with Deborah Knight, Emma gave fans a sample with her rendition of Going, Going, Gone.

Press PLAY to watch her performance

Emma was drawn to Dylan’s “brilliant” songwriting, “incredible songs and fabulous melodies”, she told Deborah.

“I’m a super fan too.

“I think being a woman, it’s nice to give a kind of feminine touch and a bit of tenderness to songs that sometimes have a little bit more bite.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Click HERE for the full list of tour dates and locations, and to buy tickets.