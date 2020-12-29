Illicit drug becoming commonplace medical prescription

Medicinal cannabis may become a commonplace drug for treating a variety of ailments in Australia as more than 70,000 prescriptions have been handed out through the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s Special Access Scheme.

Chair for Medicinal Cannabis Industry of Australia Peter Crock said there have been over 120 conditions treated by medicinal cannabis under the Special Access Scheme.

“We’re seeing products start to come through that will look more like a pharmaceutical product that doctors are used to prescribing.”

Mr Crock said research into medical benefits of cannabis has been hampered by a prohibition of the drug by governments.

“It hasn’t been something we could move on easily before this time.”

Image: Getty Images