‘I’ll take anyone’: Neil Breen challenges Premier on youth crime comments 

32 mins ago
Article image for ‘I’ll take anyone’: Neil Breen challenges Premier on youth crime comments 

Neil Breen has challenged the Premier’s office over claims about her youth crime crackdown.

Four teens were charged this week over the alleged attempted burglary and violent wounding of formed Wallaby Toutai Kefu and his family.

At least two of the teens were on bail and under curfew conditions for previous offences committed in the last month, according to Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming.

This is despite laws “brought in to tighten up youth crime and bail conditions” following the death of an Alexandra Hills couple on Australia Day, Neil said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday claimed “some people” criticised her government’s crackdown on youth crime as being “too tough”.

“I’m challenging the Premier’s office to email me the name of one person who was critical,” Neil said.

“One – anyone – I’ll take anyone. I’ll take Joe the bus driver, I’ll take a parent of one of these kids.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full 

Image: Nine News 

